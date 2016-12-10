The 2nd Annual KNON Toy Drive

The Second Annual KNON Toy Drive is now collectiong Toys through Saturday Decemeber 17th. Drop Toys off at the KNON studios, Top Ten Records and The Sons of Herman Hall. KNON will be collecting toys for the kids at Childrens Medical center in Dallas. Bring toys for the kids who cant be home for the holidays. The KNON Toy Drive Party be on December 17th at the KNON studios 11311 N. Central Expressway from 10am to 4pm with tours of the radio station, live music, KNON DJ’s, free food and Santa Clause!