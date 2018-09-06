The Blues Conundrum

Ladies and Gentlemen this is Jackie Don Loe here to announce the long awaited premiere of The Blues Conundrum September 29 at The Texas Theatre. The Blues Conundrum is a film about the Blues and Bluesman of Dallas starring Lou Hampton, Superstar Harold Walker, Jerome Popcorn Louden, Perry Jones, Peter Kaplan, Jay Dronge, myself Jackie Don Loe, and more. Filmed at various Blues venues in Dallas including the Goat and Nates. Take a look at the life of Dallas Bluesman in this very special film. Tickets are available at KNON.org, Top Ten Records, and Forever Young Records in Grand Prairie. Also playing Shaft the original 1971 film. Separate ticket required. VIP tickets get both films and BBQ. The Blues Conundrum a look at the Dallas Blues scene Saturday September 29 at the Texas Theatre. Doors 6 pm Film starts at 6:30. More information at KNON dot o-r-g. This is a Jake Glen Tribe Film and a KNON Benefit Event