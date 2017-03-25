The KNON Saturday Night Southern Soul Showdown

The KNON Saturday Night Southern Soul Showdown is coming to the Sons of Hermann Hall 3414 Elm Street on Saturday April 29. This event stars LJ Echols, Fat Daddy, and Sharnette Hyter. A lavish dinner of ribs, links, chicken, beans, and potato salad will be provided by Gator PIt BBQ. Doors for VIP Ticket holders open at 6 pm. Doors for General admission open at 7 pm. Show starts at 8 pm. VIP tickets get early admission for first choice of seating and first access to buffet. Tickets are available at Paypal Link below, Bill’s Records, or Forever Young Records. A special reserved Ladies Night Out table will be available for groups of ten. There are only 2 of these reserved tables available. Includes early admission (6 pm) and dinner.

For more information 469-471-4180

ALL TICKETS PURCHASED HERE WILL BE AT THE DOOR ON THE NIGHT OF THE SHOW



Tickets General Admission $15.00 USD VIP Admission $25.00 USD Table for Ten $250.00 USD



