The Son and Daughter of the Blues

KNON and The City of Grand Prairie present the Son and

Daughter of the Blues!! Starring the son of Blues Legend

Muddy Waters, Big Bill Morganfield and the daughter of Blues

Legend Freddie King, Wanda King. General Admission tickets are only $5 in advance and available now! VIP premium seating is also available.

The Uptown Theater is located at 120 East Main street in

Grand Prairie. Doors open at 8 pm Show starts at 8:30 pm.

