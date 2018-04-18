Send a Message to the Host Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

The Son and Daughter of the Blues

KNON and The City of Grand Prairie present the Son and
Daughter of the Blues!!  Starring  the son of Blues Legend
Muddy Waters, Big Bill Morganfield and the daughter of Blues
Legend Freddie King,  Wanda King. General Admission tickets are only $5 in advance and available now! VIP premium seating is also available.

The Uptown Theater is located at 120 East Main street in
Grand Prairie. Doors open at 8 pm Show starts at 8:30 pm.
Big Bill Morganfield and The Wanda King Allstar Blues Revue Friday May 25 at the Uptown Theatre.

Tickets available Here

share

Recommended Posts