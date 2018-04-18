The Son and Daughter of the Blues
KNON and The City of Grand Prairie present the Son and
Daughter of the Blues!! Starring the son of Blues Legend
Muddy Waters, Big Bill Morganfield and the daughter of Blues
Legend Freddie King, Wanda King. General Admission tickets are only $5 in advance and available now! VIP premium seating is also available.
The Uptown Theater is located at 120 East Main street in
Grand Prairie. Doors open at 8 pm Show starts at 8:30 pm.
Tickets available Here
