RED ELVISES return by popular demand Nov 11

Nov 11 NOW AT SONS OF HERMANN HALL



Secret show lisitng. Not on air yet but now YOU have found out ! The Red Elvises are returning on Friday November 11. This show will be at the historic Sons of Hermann Hall in Dallas. It’s a big KNON Benefit event. More info will follow this Secret announcement. Stay tuned and keep checking this site. Buy tickets by clicking add to cart link below. All tickets purchased here will be at the door on the night of the show.