Tuesday Morning Blend Local Artist Showcase – Saturday September 10th

KNON 89.3FM presetns the Tuesday Morning Blends local artist Showcase

Saturday September 10th 2016 at the Sons of Herman Hall staring Midnight Country, The Boxers Brain and more!

Hosted by Nil Ferrin, Hungover with V and Breonny Lee.

Tickets on sale now by clicking the PayPal button below.

Doors open at 8pm and show begins at 9pm.

Sons of Herman Hall is located at 3414 Elm St. in Deep Ellum

NAMES WILL BE AT THE DOOR NIGHT OF THE SHOW.