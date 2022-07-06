KNON Now!! New Online Streaming Station

HOME Send a Message to the DJ Announce Your Business on KNON About KNON Contact

  Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday  
Midnight               Midnight
2:00AM               2:00AM
4:00AM               4:00AM
6:00AM     The
Coffee
Glide		         6:00AM
8:00AM KNON Now Blend
9am – Clemmy’s
Cover Show		 Flower Power
Hour
Floydian Slip		 Sonic Burrito
Weird
Warren		 Eggs & Bangers
Spicoli		 Various Rock
Formations
Keith Andrews		     8:00AM
10:00AM           Community
Theater Talk
Sam Baker		 Celtic Nations
Music
Sylvia		 10:00AM
Noon Classic Funk
Soul Grooves
W Dallas Parker		 Blazin
w/
Fat Daddy		   Funk Party Mix
ShaVonda
with a V		   Rockin Roll
High School
Jamey Brains		 Gospel Hip Hop
Pushin Praise
Kelton Je’von		 Noon
2:00PM           Dance
Accordion-Ly
Dj Squeezebox		 Electro Gospel
Positive Profiles
D. A. Jones		 2:00PM
4:00PM Freestyle
Party
Dj Corona		 K-Wave USA
Emerson
Unger		 We Lit
Wednesdays
Accomplice		   Reggaeton
Musica Urbana
Davey Diaz		 Acordion De La
Tarde
Bocadillo		 Crusin
Sundays
The Last OG		 4:00PM
6:00PM Kick Push
Radio
E Dub		 Sounds Of
New Orleans
Woodstock		 80’s
New Wave
Dj Crash		 Green Room Radio
Scott Lee		 Classic Country
Round Up Radio
Audie		 Intersonic Radio
Cowboy Dill		 Smooth Jazz
Jammin
Andy		 6:00PM
8:00PM Blend
Nick		 Blend
Steve Taliesyn		 Blend
Chopper Shawn
Full Throttle Radio		 Blend
Karen H		 Blend
Ziggy Powell		     8:00PM
10:00PM               10:00PM

If you have a show idea and think you would make a great addition to KNON NOW’s new lineup submit and application for a show. Download our show application below and submit it to knongm@knon.org

KNON Show Application

Want to advertise on KNON NOW? Contact our sales department.
214 828 9500
Jesse Gonzales – ext 227
Greg A. Smith – ext 236

KNON Now Program Director – Jesse “Kane” Gonzales

