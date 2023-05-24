KNON 89.3 FM presents A Throwback Friday night Party!!

KNON 89.3FM Presents A KNON Throwback Party

Friday June 2nd at The Players Club. KNON dj’s will be in the mix all night playing all your favorite throwback jams. From Old School to cumbia. From Freestyle to bass. KNON Dj’s spin all them jams you know and love.Doors open at 7pm. There will be KNON Gear giveaways at midnight and plenty of free parking. The Players club is located at 4444 W Illinois in Dallas.

This is a KNON Benefit event.