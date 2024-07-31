KNON 89.3 Fm Presents the 34 Anniversary Party for the Rockabilly Revue
TIts the 34 th Anniversary Party for the Rockabilly Revue Saturday
September 21rst at the Sons of Hermann Hall in Dallas.
Don’t miss out on this big event starring Marti Brom live
and direct from Austin Texas, The Go Gorillas, and The
Drop Top Rockets. That’s 3 great artist in one big party for
the longest running Rockabilly Radio show in America.
Free BBQ from Smokerz BBQ. Reserved and General Admission available now!!
