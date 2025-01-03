Jimmy Wallace Guitars Presents The 25th Annual KNON Blues Festival

Jimmy Wallace Guitars presents the 25 th Annual KNON Bluesfest. That’s 25 years of great live Blues. Come on out to Poor Davids Pub on Saturday February 1 and Sunday February 2 for Michael King and the Icebreakers, Fat Daddy I Got the Blues with Poetic Justice and special guest

RL Griffin, Gregg Smith and his Blues Revue Band, Zac Harmon and the Drive, Tutu Jones, The Holland K Smith Band, Reo Casey and the All Star Blues Women with Miss Marcy and Rachel Patman, Terraplane Rounders, Janky, E-Flat Porch Band, Pete Barbeck and Perry Jones Band,

Christian Brooks, and more. Sponsored by The Trinity River Blues Society and the Law Office of KR Whittenburg. BBQ available both days. Doors open at 3 pm both days. This is a KNON Benefit event. Don’t miss 2 days of great live Blues. Performance times are:

Saturday February 1

11:00 pm Michael King and the Icebreakers

9:45 pm Gregg Smith and his Blues Revue Band

8:30 pm Tutu Jones

7:15 pm Jackie Don Loe with CT Davis, Jason Cloud and the New Blues Showcase

6:00 pm Reo Casey and the All Star Blues Women Revue with Miss Marcy and Rachel Patman

5:00 Janky

4:00 pm Pete Barbeck and Perry Jones Band

3:00 pm Christian Brooks

Sunday February 2

8:30 pm Fat Daddy I Got The Blues with Poetic Justicz and special guest RL Griffin

7:15 pm Zac Harmon and the Drive

6:00 pm The Holland K Smith Band

5:00 pm TBA

4:00 pm Terraplane Rounders

3:00 pm E-Flat Porch Band