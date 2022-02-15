20th Annual KNON Mardi Gras Gumbo Party

This event is full of fun!! Some of the best Gumbo Chef’s from all around the DFW serving samples for you to judge. There will be a Best of Show winner along with a People’s Choice Champion! Come out and try the many different Gumbo’s and cast your vote for the People’s Choice Competition. There will be Live music and plenty of beads, beads, beads. Enjoy an afternoon of fun and food at KNON’s 20th Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Cookoff and Party!!

If you think you have the best GUMBO in town and you would like to enter the competition Jesse @ 469 487 6516