9th Annual KNON Toy Drive

Join us for the 9th Annual KNON Toy Drive & Open House!

Saturday, December 13

12 PM – 5 PM

KNON Studios – 13154 Coit Road, Dallas

Bring a toy, take a tour of the KNON studios, and enjoy an afternoon filled with great live music from:

Hermann Davis • Aaron Burton • Ernie Johnson • Kristal Skies • Gregg Smith • Doc Strange • Tina Marsola • Jackie Don Loe • The Fantastic Christmas Rock ’n’ Roll Revue • II Kold Syndicate • Set Free Music

Enjoy free tacos from Lucky’s Tacos and Naro’s Food Truck, plus free hot chocolate, cookies, and a visit from Santa Claus!

KNON DJs will be giving tours throughout the event—so come on by, meet the DJs, and drop off a toy.

Toy donations are also accepted anytime at the KNON studios. All toys support the Larry Tutson Jr. Foundation Toy Giveaway.

Special thanks to our sponsors:

Ziggy Kagnew with Nations Realty • Lone Star Sound • Picasso Construction and Moving • The Law Offices of K.R. Whittenburg • Mark Mundy, Financial Professional with Foster Financial Group • Lucky’s Tacos • Naro’s Food Truck