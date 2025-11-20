9th Annual KNON Toy Drive
Join us for the 9th Annual KNON Toy Drive & Open House!
Saturday, December 13
12 PM – 5 PM
KNON Studios – 13154 Coit Road, Dallas
Bring a toy, take a tour of the KNON studios, and enjoy an afternoon filled with great live music from:
Hermann Davis • Aaron Burton • Ernie Johnson • Kristal Skies • Gregg Smith • Doc Strange • Tina Marsola • Jackie Don Loe • The Fantastic Christmas Rock ’n’ Roll Revue • II Kold Syndicate • Set Free Music
Enjoy free tacos from Lucky’s Tacos and Naro’s Food Truck, plus free hot chocolate, cookies, and a visit from Santa Claus!
KNON DJs will be giving tours throughout the event—so come on by, meet the DJs, and drop off a toy.
Toy donations are also accepted anytime at the KNON studios. All toys support the Larry Tutson Jr. Foundation Toy Giveaway.
Special thanks to our sponsors:
Ziggy Kagnew with Nations Realty • Lone Star Sound • Picasso Construction and Moving • The Law Offices of K.R. Whittenburg • Mark Mundy, Financial Professional with Foster Financial Group • Lucky’s Tacos • Naro’s Food Truck
Recommended Posts
Download the new KNON app today
30 Jul 2025 - Events, Uncategorized
KNON Presents KNON NOW
09 Jun 2023 - Events, Uncategorized
Sign Up For the KNON Newsletter
20 Dec 2016 - Events