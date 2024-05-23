Billfest 2024

Sunday June 2 it’s Billfest at Poor Davids Pub. Billfest is a free event celebrating the legacy of Bill’s Records and it’s owner Bill Wisener. There’ll be a KNON Pop Up Store with one dollar CD’s and Records and five-dollar discontinued KNON T-Shirts. Live on stage KNON NOW DJ Tina Marzola, Guthrie Kennard, Floramay Holliday, Tailgate Poets, Tin and Coach, The Enablers, Dollar Store Generals, Colin Boyd with CC Cross, a Rob Case Showcase and more. Doors at 10 am and the KNON Pop Up Store will be open until 6pm. Poor Davids Pub is located at 1313 Botham Jean Blvd in Dallas