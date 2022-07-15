Donate Your Old Music Collection to KNON
KNON is organizing a Funky flea Market to be held October 23rd at Poor Davids Pub.
KNON is accepting donations of Cd’s, Records, old t shirts, old KNON shirts and any type of music Memorabilia.
We will be using these items to raise money for KNON at our booth at the KNON FUNKY FLEA MARKET.
To donate or for more information 214 828 9500 ext 227
or email jesseg@KNON.org.
Donations will be accepted during business hours at the KNON Studios located at 13154 Coit Rd, Dallas Texas 75240
