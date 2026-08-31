Jimmy Wallace Presents Guitars On The Lake

Jimmy Wallace Guitars presents Guitars on the Lake a KNON benefit event at the Bath House Cultural Center on White Rock Lake. Its an event celebrating the guitar with live music, film and art. Join us for 3 great sets of live music from Junior Clark, Jack Ansell, and Jackie Don Loe, an exclusive showing of A Guitar Story a film about the Dallas International Guitar Festival, and La Guitarrizma!, an art exhibit celebrating guitars and guitarists with paintings, sculptures, and mixed-media pieces. Your ticket includes a BBQ dinner and beverages with beer, wine and water. That’s an evening of live music, film, art and a BBQ dinner with beverages on the lake. KNON thanks Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery for providing BBQ and beverages. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Film at 7 pm. Guitars on the Lake is a KNON Benefit event. KNON is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.