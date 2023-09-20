KNON 2nd Funky Flea Market

KNON’s 2nd Annual Funky Flea Market is Sunday October 22nd at Poor Davids Pub.

We are currently looking for donations of CD’s, Vinyl, Old Concert Shirts, music memorabilia, sports memorabilia and more.

Make some space in your home and help out a great cause aand your radio station at the same time.

Donate your stuff at our studios 10am to 6pm or by contacting Jesse at 214-828-9500 x 227

For more info or to get a vendor space to unload your stuff go to KNON.org