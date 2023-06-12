KNON 40th Anniversary Celebration Party

KNON Community Radio The Voice of the People celebrates 40 years of broadcasting with an event featuring 4 bands playing 4 genres of music heard on KNON since it went on the air in 1983. KNON was the first to play many different formats on the air in Dallas. The artist featured on this event were heard on Dallas radio at KNON before any other station played them. Headlining this Celebration is Tejano superstar Latin Grammy Nominee Jay Perez, Dallas Blues Legend R.L. Griffin and the Blues Palace Show Band (as featured in D-Magazine https://www.dmagazine.com/publications/d-magazine/2023/april/r-l-griffin-south-dallas-blues-palace-fair-park/) with special guests (his son) Fat Daddy and KNON’s own Gregg A Smith (2022 Jus Blues Award Winner), Rock artist Igor and the Red Elvises https://redelvises.com/ and local Country music icon Matt Hillyer . https://matthillyer.com/

KNON Community Radio began broadcasting July 31 1983 inside a house at 4415 San Jacinto Street in East Dallas and has been broadcasting 24 hours a day 7 days a week every since. It has grown to over 100 volunteer DJ’s broadcasting to 200,000 listeners each week. The station is The Voice of the People and has survived 40 years because of donations from listeners, underwriting from small businesses and artist performing at KNON events. It has made it through a tornado, COVID lockdowns, fires, and economic hardships. KNON is a Dallas heritage station whose mission is to reflect the diversity of the North Texas Community through the music heard in those communities.

KNON introduced an internet radio station, KNON NOW, January 15 2022. Listen to our new internet station at knonnow.org