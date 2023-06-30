KNON 40th Anniversary Gospel Benefit
Coming Saturday July 15 it’s a KNON 40 th anniversary Gospel
Benefit event at Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.
Come on out for this big event starring The Sunlight Intensified
Choir, Dr Marion Coleman from Monday Morning
Breakthrough, KNON’s own Dallas and the Crew, The
Sensational Wonders, The Greater Host Singers, The Rhodium
Rapper E. Walker, Reverend Ricky Stanbery and the Gathering
Host Choir, Sister Shelby Johnson, Sister Latesha Hanson, Tones
of Glory, Certified Witness, and the Gospel Harmonizers. It’s a
free event. For more information KNON dot o-r-g. See you July
15 for a KNON benefit event at Sunlight Missionary Baptist
Church 2308 Cooper Street in Dallas starting at 7 pm. This is a
KNON Benefit event.
