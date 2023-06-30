KNON 40th Anniversary Gospel Benefit

Coming Saturday July 15 it’s a KNON 40 th anniversary Gospel

Benefit event at Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.

Come on out for this big event starring The Sunlight Intensified

Choir, Dr Marion Coleman from Monday Morning

Breakthrough, KNON’s own Dallas and the Crew, The

Sensational Wonders, The Greater Host Singers, The Rhodium

Rapper E. Walker, Reverend Ricky Stanbery and the Gathering

Host Choir, Sister Shelby Johnson, Sister Latesha Hanson, Tones

of Glory, Certified Witness, and the Gospel Harmonizers. It’s a

free event. For more information KNON dot o-r-g. See you July

15 for a KNON benefit event at Sunlight Missionary Baptist

Church 2308 Cooper Street in Dallas starting at 7 pm. This is a

KNON Benefit event.