KNON 89.3 FM Presents a Mexican Independence Celebration
KNON 89.3FM Presents a Mexican Independence Day Celebration
Friday September 18th at the Players Club.
KNON dj’s will be in the mix and On The Mic
Playing the best of Tejano, Cumbia, Freestyle, Booty, Old School and More!!
Doors open at 7pm!! There will be KNON Gear at Midnight!!
Stay Tuned to KNON 89.3FM for your chance to
win tickets to this Mexican independence day KNON Benefit Event.
KNON is sponsored in part by the city of Dallas office of arts and culture.
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