KNON 89.3FM Friday Night Throwback Party at the Players Club

KNON 89.3FM Presents A Friday Night Throwback Party Friday Night October 18th at the Players Club. KNON Dj’s will be in the building spinning the best in Cumbia, Tejano, Freestyle, Booty, Old school and more. Doors open at 7:30pm. It’s a KNOn Throwback Party Friday October 18th!! Theres Plenty of free parking and there will be KNON Gear Giveaways at Midnight!! Stayed tuned to KNON for your chance to win Tickets.

This is a KNON Benefit event