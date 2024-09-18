KNON 89.3FM Presents a Dress Like A Cholo Night

KNON 89.3FM Presents A Cholo Party!!! Friday September 27th at The Players Club. Come on out and show off your best Cholo look!!

Crease them dickies, pull out the flannels, aqua net, the Stacy Adams and represent with KNON!! Its going to be a party!! KNON Dj’s will be in the house spinning the best in Tejano, Cumbia, Freestyle, Old School and More!!

There will be KNON Gear giveaways at Midnight!! Doors open at 7pm!! The Players club is located at 4444 W illinois in Dallas!!

Stay tuned for you chance to win tickets to this KNON Benefit Event!!