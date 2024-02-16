KNON 89.3FM Presents!! A Flashback Friday!!

KNON 89.3FM Presents a Flashback Friday

at The Players Club Friday February 23rd!!

KNON Dj’s will be in the mix all night!!

Spinning all your favorite Throwback jams!!

Bringing you the best of the 90’s and 2000’s

Doors open at 7pm!!

There will be KNON Giveaways at Midnight and

Theres plenty of free parking.

The Players Club is located at 4444 W Illinois in Dallas.

This is A KNON Benefit Event!!