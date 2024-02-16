KNON 89.3FM Presents!! A Flashback Friday!!
KNON 89.3FM Presents a Flashback Friday
at The Players Club Friday February 23rd!!
KNON Dj’s will be in the mix all night!!
Spinning all your favorite Throwback jams!!
Bringing you the best of the 90’s and 2000’s
Doors open at 7pm!!
There will be KNON Giveaways at Midnight and
Theres plenty of free parking.
The Players Club is located at 4444 W Illinois in Dallas.
This is A KNON Benefit Event!!
Recommended Posts
KNON 89.3FM Presents The 24th Annual Blues Fest!!
09 Feb 2024 - Events
KNON 89.3FM Presents Igor and the Red Elvises
02 Feb 2024 - Events
Best Music Radio Station for 2020
30 Sep 2020 - Events