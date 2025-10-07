KNON 89.3FM Presents a Freaky Friday Night Party!!
KNON 89.3FM Presents a Freaky Friday Night Party Friday October 17th at Joes Hangout in Ft Worth Texas. KNON Dj’s will be en la casa spinning the best in Cumbia, Tejano, Old School, New School and more. Doors open at 7pm. There will be KNON gear giveaways at midnight. There’s plenty of free parking. Stay tuned to KNON 89.3FM for your chance to win tickets!!
Recommended Posts
Download the new KNON app today
30 Jul 2025 - Events, Uncategorized
KNON Presents KNON NOW
09 Jun 2023 - Events, Uncategorized
Sign Up For the KNON Newsletter
20 Dec 2016 - Events