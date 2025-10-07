KNON 89.3FM Presents a Freaky Friday Night Party!!

KNON 89.3FM Presents a Freaky Friday Night Party Friday October 17th at Joes Hangout in Ft Worth Texas. KNON Dj’s will be en la casa spinning the best in Cumbia, Tejano, Old School, New School and more. Doors open at 7pm. There will be KNON gear giveaways at midnight. There’s plenty of free parking. Stay tuned to KNON 89.3FM for your chance to win tickets!!