KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Blues Party

KNON thanks Don O for 40 years of service to Community Radio and The Blues. In celebration of this amazing milestone, we’re having a Friday night Blues Party September 8th at Poor David’s Pub starring 25 year old rising blues star, JusBlues award winner D.K. Harrell along with New Orleans harmonica legend, Johnny Sansone with Mike Morgan and the Crawl. Doors open at 7 pm. Free BBQ 7pm to 9pm from Smokerz BBQ. Music starts at 9 pm.