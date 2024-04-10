KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Fiesta

KNON Dj’s will be in the mix. Bringing the heat on the 1s and 2s. Playing Cumbia, Dance, Tejano, Old School and More. There will be KNON Gear giveaways at midnight. KNON will also be giving away a pair of World Champions Texas Ranger tickets with a parking pass. Doors open at 7pm. Come on out and party with your KNON Dj’s at our KNON Friday Night Fiesta Friday April 19th at The Players Club located at 4444 W Illinois in Dallas. This is a KNON benefit event.