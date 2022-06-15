KNON 89.3FM Presents A Friday Night Latin Energy Party
KNON 89.3FM Presents
A Friday Night Latin Energy Party at the Players Club!!
It’s always a great time when the KNON crew invades the Players Club.
Join your KNON Dj’s for a night of great music, dancing and a high energy atmosphere.
KNON Dj’s iwill be spinning the best in Cumbia, Dance, Reaggeton, Hip Hop, Old School and More! Doors open at 8pm.
There is plenty of free parking and KNON gear giveaways at Midnight!!
Players club is located at 4444 W illinois in Dallas!!
