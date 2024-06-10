KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Latin Party
KNON 89.3FM Presents A Friday night Latin Party!
Friday June 21st KNON Dj’s will be in the mix all night long!!
Spinning the best of Cumbia, Dance, New School, Old School Y mas.!!
Doors open at 7pm. Theres plenty of free parking and
There will be KNON Gear Giveaways at Midnight!!
Friday June 21st at The Players Club
Located at 4444 W Illinois in Dallas.
This is a KNON Benefit Event.
