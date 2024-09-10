KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Party!!

KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Fiesta

At Joes Hangout In Ft Worth This Friday Night September 13th.

KNON Dj’s will be in the mix! KNON Gear Giveaways at midnight!

Ft Worth Texas come on out and hang with your on air KNON Dj’s!

Doors open at 8PM. Joes Hangout is located at 3020 E Rosedale St.

In Ft Worth. This is a KNON Benefit!