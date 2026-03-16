KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Throwback Party at The Players Club

KNON 89.3Fm Presents a Friday Night Throwback Party Friday March 28th at The Players Club in Oak Cliff. KNON DJ’s will be in the mix all night spinning the best in Tejano, Cumbia, Freestyle, Old School, Hip Hop and more!! Doors open at 7pm. There will be KNON gear giveaways at midnight. There’s plenty of free parking and a whole lotta fun!! Come on out and dance the night away with your KNON familia. The Player’s Club is located at 4444 W. Illinois in Dallas. Stay tuned in for your chance to win tickets to this KNON Benefit event.

KNON is supported in part by the City of Dallas “Office of Arts and Culture”.