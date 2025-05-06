KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Throwback Party

KNON Dj’s will be in the mix spinning the best in Old School, Freestyle, Cumbia, Booty, Dance, Tejano and more!! Doors open at 8pm. There will be KNON Gear Giveaways at Midnight!!! There is tons of free parking!!! The Player’s club is Located at 4444 west Illinois in Dallas. Come on out and hang with your KNON Party Crew!!!