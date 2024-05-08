KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Throwdown!!
KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Throwdown Friday May 18th at the Players Club in Dallas. Doors open at 7pm. KNON Dj’s will be in the house and in the Mix!! There will be KNON Gear giveaways at Midnight. Players Club is Located at 4444 W Illinois in Dallas!!
Recommended Posts
KNON 89.3FM Presents Sue Foley
09 May 2024 - Events
KNON 89.3FM Presents Big Sandy
04 Apr 2024 - Events, Uncategorized
Best Music Radio Station for 2020
30 Sep 2020 - Events