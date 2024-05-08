KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Throwdown!!

KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Throwdown Friday May 18th at the Players Club in Dallas. Doors open at 7pm. KNON Dj’s will be in the house and in the Mix!! There will be KNON Gear giveaways at Midnight. Players Club is Located at 4444 W Illinois in Dallas!!