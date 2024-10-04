KNON 89.3FM Presents A Lone Star Dead Benefit

The Lone Star Dead is having a big KNON Benefit event Saturday October 26 at Poor Davids Pub in Dallas. Come on out and join us for some sounds from Twenty Hounds performing the music of the Grateful Dead, DJ sets from Spotmatic of the Notes From the Underground show on KNON, a silent auction of Grateful Dead memorabilia, a Halloween Costume contest and a very special tribute table remembering Eric Schwartz of the Lone Star Dead. It’s a time to get together and remember the man who lit up our radios with the Grateful Dead on Friday nights for decades. Doors will open at 7 pm. Come on out and be part of a truly special night of Grateful Dead music from twenty hounds, costumes, auctions, and more. This is a KNON Benefit event.