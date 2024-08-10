KNON 89.3FM Presents A Tribute to Johnny Taylor

It’s a long awaited celebration of Johnie Taylor Sunday September 15 at R.L.’s Blues Palace with the KNON Tribute to Johnie Taylor starring TJ Hooker Taylor son of Johnie Taylor, Gregg A Smith, R.L. Griffin Miss Peaches, and the Blues Palace show band. Opening the show will be Taste A Flava. Hosted by the KNON Blues and Southern Soul Morning Crew. Early show doors at 6 pm Bands start at 7 pm. This is a KNON Benefit event. Sponsored by Gregg Hasty author of the biography on Johnnie Taylor I Believe in You