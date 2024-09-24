KNON 89.3FM Presents Deet Dickerson

Deke Dickerson is coming to Dallas! It’s been years since he’s been here and he’s coming Sunday November 10 with his band Deke and the Whippersnappers to the Sons of Hermann Hall. Opening the show will be The Cowhide Cole Revue featuring KNON’s Cowhide Cole. This will be an early show with doors at 7 pm and music at 8 pm.

He’s a Rockabilly Legend, an author, and a guitar player extraordinaire. Deke Dickerson and the Whippersnappers touring in support of their album Honky Tonkin Rhythm and appearing at the Sons of Hermann Hall November 10. This is a KNON Benefit Event