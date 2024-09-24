KNON 89.3FM Presents Deet Dickerson
Deke Dickerson is coming to Dallas! It’s been years since he’s been here and he’s coming Sunday November 10 with his band Deke and the Whippersnappers to the Sons of Hermann Hall. Opening the show will be The Cowhide Cole Revue featuring KNON’s Cowhide Cole. This will be an early show with doors at 7 pm and music at 8 pm.
He’s a Rockabilly Legend, an author, and a guitar player extraordinaire. Deke Dickerson and the Whippersnappers touring in support of their album Honky Tonkin Rhythm and appearing at the Sons of Hermann Hall November 10. This is a KNON Benefit Event
Recommended Posts
KNON 89.3FM Presents punk rock Night!!
24 Sep 2024 - Events
KNON 89.3FM Presents a Dress Like A Cholo Night
18 Sep 2024 - Events, Uncategorized
Best Music Radio Station for 2020
30 Sep 2020 - Events