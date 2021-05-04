KNON 89.3FM Presents Grupo Pression
KNON Presents a
A Tejano Saturday at The Players Club
Saturday May 15th!!!
Performing Live on Stage its
Grupo Pression
KNON Dj’s live in the mix!!
Doors open at 8pm!!
There will be knon swag giveaways and a whole lotta fun!
The Players Club is located at
4444 w Illinois in Oak Cliff.
Come on out, check out a great show and support your favorite radio station!!
This is a KNON Benefit event!!
Recommended Posts
Best Music Radio Station for 2020
30 Sep 2020 - Events
Ft Weekly gives KNON the Survivor Award for 2020
30 Sep 2020 - Events
Reckless Rock Radio CD Vol 1
19 Nov 2018 - Events