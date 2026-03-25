KNON 89.3FM Presents Live on the Lake

Friday April 24 its KNON Live on the Lake. This special KNON event features a night of music, BBQ, and sunset views at the Bath House Cultural Center on White Rock Lake. Come on down for the cosmic sounds of Twenty Hounds playing the music of the Grateful Dead and the heavy roots-reggae vibes of Burning Slow. That’s Reggae and the music of the Grateful Dead on the shores of White Rock Lake. Your twenty-dollar advance ticket includes it all: Live music, a full BBQ dinner, and beverages (beer, wine and water included with ticket) provided by Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery. Doors and Dinner start at 6:00 PM. Burning Slow kicks off at 7:30 pm followed by 20 Hounds at 9:00 pm. Dinner served until 8:00 pm. Admission is limited, so don’t wait! Get your tickets now. This is a KNON Benefit event. The Bath House located at 521 East Lawther Drive on White Rock Lake. Free Parking available on site.