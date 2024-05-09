KNON 89.3FM Presents Sue Foley

KNON is proud to welcome to Dallas for a KNON Benefit event Sue Foley. This will be a special acoustic show from Sue Foley. You’ve heard her new release One Guitar Women on KNON now see her perform live Sunday June 9 at Poor Davids Pub in Dallas. Sue Foley, three-time consecutive winner of the Blues Music Award for Traditional Blues Female Artist and winner of Guitarist of the Year and Blues Act of the Year at the Austin Music Awards. Opening the show will be Aaron Burton. It’s an early show with doors opening at 6 pm and live music starting at 7 pm. Free BBQ from Mija BBQ. Tickets and more information at KNON dot org. Sue Foley in a very special acoustic performance Sunday June 9 at Poor Davids Pub in Dallas. This is a KNON Benefit event