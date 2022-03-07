KNON 89.3FM Presents The 11th Annual FT Worth Blues Fest
The KNON 11th Annual Ft Worth Blues Festival
Performing Live
James Hinkle, Reo Casey,
Buddy Whittington, Dylan Bishop,
Texas Slim, Guthrie Kennard,
Miss Marcy & Her Texas Sugar Daddy’s,
Larry Lampkin, Holland K Smith,
The Steve Hill Trio,
Playtown with Tone Sommer
and The Silvertones
Hosted and organized by KNON’s very own Blue Lisa.
Doors open at 11am. Show starts at noon. Stay tuned to KNON 89.3fm for more info and your chance to win tickets.
LOLA’s Saloon is located at 2376 West 6th Street in Ft Worth Texas.
