KNON 89.3FM Presents The 24th Annual Blues Fest!!

The 24th Annual KNON Blues Festival Saturday March 9

and Sunday March 10 at Poor Davids Pub in Dallas.

Join us for KNON’s biggest Blues event of the year starring

14 great North Texas Blues artist with special guests.

Artist and times are:

Saturday March 9

11 pm Leo Hull and the Texas Blues Machine

9:45 pm The Texas Slim Trio

8:30 pm Dempsey Crenshaw

7:15 Jackie Don Loe and the All Stars featuring Bubba

Hernandez, Nick Synder, Joe Van Zandt, and Tin Travis

6:00 pm James Butler and the Cool Show Band with

special guest R.L. Griffin

5:00 pm Rachel Pattman and Co.

4:00 pm The Reo Casey Band

3:00 pm Ann Armstrong and Steve Hughes Super Birthday

Show

Sunday March 10

8:30 pm Jr. Boy and Kerrie’s Blues Band

7:15 pm The Bnois King Band with special guest

Zac Harmon,

6:00 pm Miss Marcy and Her Texas Sugar Daddys

5:00 pm The Pete Barbeck and Perry Jones Band

4:00 pm Michael King and the Icebreakers

3:00 pm E.J. Matthews

Sponsored by The Trinity River Blues Society.

Doors open at 3 pm both days.

This is a KNON Benefit event.