KNON 89.3FM presents the Equinox

KNON 89.3FM and The Catacombs Present EQUINOX!!

A Autumnal Gothic and Darkwave Event. There will also be a Latex Fashion Show.

Dj Crash, Lord BYRON, Cyberina FLUX and Dorian Dane in the mix!!

Fashion Show with Dan Miga Designs and Angela Ryan Styles.

It all happens Saturday September 21st at The Sons of Herman Hall Located at 3414 Elm St In Dallas!!