KNON 89.3FM Presents the Igor and The Red Elvises

It’s Bacon, it’s Belly Dancers, it’s Disco Fingers, it’s Secret Agents it’s the return of the glorious sounds of Igor and the Red Elvises at Poor Davids Pub! Opening the show is the fabulous Rockabilly of Jimmy Dale Richardson live and direct from Oklahoma City. Free BBQ from Good Cooking by Alicia while it lasts. Doors open at 7 pm music at 8 pm. This is a KNON Benefit event