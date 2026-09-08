KNON 89.3FM Presents The Infamists

Coming Saturday, October 17th to the Double Wide in Dallas, it’s The Infamists, playing a KNON Benefit Event.

Opening the show will be guests Raw Power, playing the music of Iggy Pop, and Original Sedated, playing the music of The Ramones.

21+ / Doors at 9 PM, show starts at 9:30 PM.

That’s Saturday, October 17th, The Infamists, Raw Power, and Original Sedated. A night of Rock & Punk. This is a KNON Benefit Event. KNON is sponsored in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture.