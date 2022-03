KNON 89.3FM Presents The Squeezbox Bandits

KNON 89.3FM Presents The Friday Night Squeeze!! Performing Live on Stage its The Squeezebox Bandits!! Doors open 8PM! There will be free BBQ from Smokerz BBQ. Come out and have a great night with KNON 89.3fm and the Squeezebox Bandits.

Winners of Best Texas Music for The FW Weekly Music Awards-2019