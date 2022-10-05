KNON 89.3FM Presents

KNON 89.3FM Presents a Fiesta Friday at the Players Club. Doors open at 7PM. KNON Dj’s in mix all night long. KNON Gear Giveaways at midnight. KNON Dj’s will be spinning Cumbia, Tejano, Old School, Freestyle and more. Tons of fun and lots of great music. Come on out and hang with your KNON Dj’s.