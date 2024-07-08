KNON Friday Night Fiesta

KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Fiesta at The Players Club Friday July 12th. KNON Dj’s will be in the house spinning the best in Cumbia, Tejano, Old School, Freestyle, Booty, Hip Hop, Dance Y Mas. Doors open at 7pm. There will be KNON Gear Giveaways at Midnight!! Come on out and hang with your KNON Dj’s. Theres plenty of free parking. The Players Club is located at 4444 W Illinois in Dallas. This is a KNON Benefit Event.