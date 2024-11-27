KNON & Latino Party 2.0 Present an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

KNON 89.3FM and Latino Party 2.0

KNON 89.3fm and Latino Party 2.0 Presents An Ugly Sweater Christmas Party At Trophy Chest Sports Bar Sunday December 8th!!

KNON and Latino Party 2.0 are saying Merry Christmas and to celebrate the first 100 people at the door get in for free!! KNON DJ’s in the Mix spinning all your favorite Hip Hop, Cumbia, Reggaeton, Old School, Dance and more!!! Doors open at 9pm!! There will be KNON Gear Giveaways at Midnight! Come on out and party with your KNON Party Crew and Wear your Ugly Sweater Sunday December 8th at Trophy Chest Sports bar Located at 2225 Connector Drive in Dallas!! This is a KNON Benefit Event!!