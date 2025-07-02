KNON Present A Friday night Throwdown
Is a Friday Night Throwdown at the Players Club Friday July 11th!!
Doors open at 7pm! KNON Dj’s in the mix spinning the best in Hip, Cumbia, Tejano, Booty and more. KNON Gear giveaways at Midnight!! Plenty of free parking!! Players is located at 4444 w Illinois in Dallas!
