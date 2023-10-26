KNON Presents A Celebration of Life

KNON presents a Celebration of Life for Weird Warren Harris. Join KNON as we celebrate the life of our beloved friend Warren Harris. Come out out and share the stories you have made over the years with Warren. Doors open at 6pm to 11pm Saturday November 4th. There will be free food from the Taco Joint. Poor Davids Pub is located 1313 Botham Jean BLVD in Dallas. KNON will have raffle to raise funds for a plaque in the KNON Studios.

This is a Free KNON Event. Everyone welcome!