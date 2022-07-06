KNON Presents a Fiesta Friday

KNON 89.3 Fm Presents a Friday Night Fiesta!!

Friday July 15th The KNON Party squad invades the Players Club!!

KNON Dj’s will be in the mix spinning the best in

Cumbia, Freestyle, Dance, Old School, Tejano and More.

Come on out and hang with he KNON Party Squad. They always bring the

fun and music!! Swing on by the Players Club and enjoy the

great tunes and the fun filled vibes!!

There will be KNON Gear giveaways at Midnight!

Doors open at 8pm.

Players Club is Located at 4444 W Illinois in Dallas!

Stay tuned to KNON Latin Energy for your chance to win tickets!!