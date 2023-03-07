KNON Presents a Flashback Friday

KNON 89.3 Fm Presents a Flashback Friday at The Players Club. KNON Dj’s will be in the mix spinning the best throwback jams they can pull out the crates. From Freestyle to old school Miami Bass tracks, the KNON DJ’s will take you down memory lane. Doors open at 7:30pm. There will be KNON 89.3FM Gear Giveaways at Midnight. There is plenty of free parking. Come on out and party with KNON and jam out to your favorite throwback tracks!! This is a KNON Benefit event. Stay tuned to KNON for more info and your chance to win tickets!!